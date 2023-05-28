 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tournament Ark update for 28 May 2023

Update 1.2.1: Card Codex

Share · View all patches · Build 11335352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Codex now has a section to check the Cards in game.
  • Added 3 new Trials: Trial of the Betrayer, Trial of the Underdog and Trial of Reincarnation.
  • Added a Katana to the Slash Animation of some cards.
  • Adjusted all fighting Animations.
  • Inspecting cards now can be done with "Right Click".
  • You can Inspect Reward Cards.
  • Clicking on a card now creates a glow.

Changed files in this update

Tournament Ark Windows Depot 1666521
  • Loading history…
Tournament Ark Linux Depot 1666522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link