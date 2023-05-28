Update 1.2.1: Card Codex

- The Codex now has a section to check the Cards in game.
- Added 3 new Trials: Trial of the Betrayer, Trial of the Underdog and Trial of Reincarnation.
- Added a Katana to the Slash Animation of some cards.
- Adjusted all fighting Animations.
- Inspecting cards now can be done with "Right Click".
- You can Inspect Reward Cards.
- Clicking on a card now creates a glow.
