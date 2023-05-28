Town of Salem 2 Patch B.0.1.1 - 05/27/2023

Patch B.0.1.1 - 05/27/2023

Improvements

• The start game countdown is now 10 seconds (previously was 5 seconds).

• Numerous server stability improvements.

• Your Last Will dock button no longer disappears when your avatar dies.

• In-game, there are pins underneath the dock icons that will allow you to 'pin' a UI element open so that it will not auto-close during certain phases. To bring awareness to our UI pinning system, we have now set pins ON by default. You will now have to unpin the icons if you want to hide items during Who Died and How.

• Added an exit button in the home menu.

• All role silhouettes have improved colour palettes.

• Refer a Friend characters and skins earned during a game are now useable without leaving and joining a new lobby.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed 'Game is full' issue when joining a non-custom game.

• Fixed various cases where players would disconnect.

• Fixed issue where mention symbols entered as plain text without completing the mention (ie: entering something like 'n1: Targeted 1') would make it so that you could not click earlier in the text and make a valid mention.

• Brazier Lawn Decor billboarding fixed.

• Material fixed on Plaguebearer and Pestilence skins so that smoke particles no longer show in places they shouldn't.

• Fixed various client crashes.