Burst Hero update for 28 May 2023

1.1.5 Update List

Build 11335284 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Weapons

  • New weapon "Nicked Gun" - Unlocked by default, pistol type, 200% damage, shoots backward.

  • Shotguns have a universal reduction of 50% in bullet time (previously reduced by 50% to 67%). This applies to the following weapons:

    • Demon Pistol
    • Double Barrel
    • Flintlock
    • Shotgun
    • Shotpistol
Bullets

  • Sewing Needle's penetration increased from +2 to +4, damage decreased from 8 to 6.

  • Sprite Bomb now have +4 penetration.

  • Holy Cross is now unlocked by default and can infinitely penetrate targets on return.

  • Frisbee's damage reduced from 18 to 9, but gains penetration+3.

  • Increased damage for the following bullets:

    • Burst Bullet
    • Gravity Bullet
    • Blade Bullet
    • Gold Bullet
    • Grape
    • Snowball
    • Kinetic Bullet
    • Merge Bullet
Heroes
  • Fixed an issue where the Cowboy's aim assist couldn't be activated when using skills.
Others
  • Added a toast before refreshing and opening the shop.
  • Optimized scrolling distance on the collection interface.

Changed files in this update

