1.1.5 Update List

Weapons
New weapon "Nicked Gun" - Unlocked by default, pistol type, 200% damage, shoots backward.
Shotguns have a universal reduction of 50% in bullet time (previously reduced by 50% to 67%). This applies to the following weapons:
- Demon Pistol
- Double Barrel
- Flintlock
- Shotgun
- Shotpistol
Bullets
Sewing Needle's penetration increased from +2 to +4, damage decreased from 8 to 6.
Sprite Bomb now have +4 penetration.
Holy Cross is now unlocked by default and can infinitely penetrate targets on return.
Frisbee's damage reduced from 18 to 9, but gains penetration+3.
Increased damage for the following bullets:
- Burst Bullet
- Gravity Bullet
- Blade Bullet
- Gold Bullet
- Grape
- Snowball
- Kinetic Bullet
- Merge Bullet
Heroes
- Fixed an issue where the Cowboy's aim assist couldn't be activated when using skills.
Others
- Added a toast before refreshing and opening the shop.
- Optimized scrolling distance on the collection interface.
