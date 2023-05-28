 Skip to content

Tactical Operations Force update for 28 May 2023

TOF Beta Version 4.83

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved sounds, grenade, explosions, melee, weapons, scopes.
Implemented New Test Map.
Improved Mansion Map.

