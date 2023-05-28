Patch v1.1 - Ch-ch-changes

Share · View all patches · Build 11335264 · Last edited 28 May 2023 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy

A more substantial patch than previous ones.

Additions:

Mouse smoothing is now in the options menu - so if you prefer to turn it off, you can!

The main center pointer...thing now reacts to interactable objects. So anything you can interact with will change the cursor thing when youre looking at it - which will hopefully remove a lot of "lets spam the mouse button on the off chance I can do something with this" that honestly just isnt very fun.

I changed around some design/objects. Not super important but it's a thing.

Fixes:

BIG BUG FIX - The internal interaction system has been relatively rebuilt - so the rather terrible bug that sometimes prevented you from interacting with anything until you reloaded is SQUASHED.

Similarly, the internal tag system is NEW AND IMPROVED. Basically, rarely the game would get confused as to which object had which interaction - and it caused problems. Now - no problems.

A lot of smaller little fixes that honestly arent very exciting.

Granted it doesnt seem like a huge change - but these are bigger lifts internally - and I think will definitely help the QOL playing the game.

Lemme know what ya think and keep letting me know what youd like to see and what doesnt work!