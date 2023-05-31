 Skip to content

HUMANITY update for 31 May 2023

PATCH NOTES V1.04

HUMANITY PATCH 1.04 (2023-05-30)

  • Hopefully fixed a rare bug in STORY MODE where the AIR FLOW stage could crash the game. If you still experience this bug, please let us know via Zendesk.
  • Fixed a problem where it was possible for people to slip through walls when jumping into them.
  • Fixed a bug in STAGE CREATOR where the yellow select cursor could disappear in the palette menu.
  • Fixed a bug in STAGE CREATOR where blocks with a climbable wall connected to a switch would not move properly.
  • Fixed a bug in STAGE CREATOR that caused the game to freeze when moving the starting position of the dog and placing a block where they were standing.
  • Fixed a bug in STORY MODE that could cause Goldy to disappear when retrying a stage.
  • Fixed a bug in STAGE CREATOR that caused continuous error messages when objects overlapped when using mouse controls.
  • Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.

KNOWN ISSUES

  • Adjusting Steam Input controller settings from the default may lead to issues in the game. “Enable Steam Input” is the default.

How to enable Steam Input controller settings on desktop:

  • In your library, right click HUMANITY > Properties > Controller > Enable Steam Input (from the dropdown)
  • In big picture mode, go to HUMANITY > Properties > Controller > Enable Steam Input (from the dropdown)

