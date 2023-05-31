PATCH NOTES V1.04

HUMANITY PATCH 1.04 (2023-05-30)
- Hopefully fixed a rare bug in STORY MODE where the AIR FLOW stage could crash the game. If you still experience this bug, please let us know via Zendesk.
- Fixed a problem where it was possible for people to slip through walls when jumping into them.
- Fixed a bug in STAGE CREATOR where the yellow select cursor could disappear in the palette menu.
- Fixed a bug in STAGE CREATOR where blocks with a climbable wall connected to a switch would not move properly.
- Fixed a bug in STAGE CREATOR that caused the game to freeze when moving the starting position of the dog and placing a block where they were standing.
- Fixed a bug in STORY MODE that could cause Goldy to disappear when retrying a stage.
- Fixed a bug in STAGE CREATOR that caused continuous error messages when objects overlapped when using mouse controls.
- Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Adjusting Steam Input controller settings from the default may lead to issues in the game. “Enable Steam Input” is the default.
How to enable Steam Input controller settings on desktop:
- In your library, right click HUMANITY > Properties > Controller > Enable Steam Input (from the dropdown)
- In big picture mode, go to HUMANITY > Properties > Controller > Enable Steam Input (from the dropdown)
Changed files in this update