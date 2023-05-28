 Skip to content

Forest Fire update for 28 May 2023

Bug Fix

28 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Includes a workaround for the Unity bug where the flame won't light on certain PCs (usually laptops with integrated GPUs).

