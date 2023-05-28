[Update] Added Lavender and Daisy flowers v0.5.2

Lavender and Daisy flower items added.
Flowers and plants can be planted on the land or in planters.
Please collect them and plant them~!
Thank you for building to Feelin world, Feeliners !!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Lavender and Daisy flower items added.
Flowers and plants can be planted on the land or in planters.
Please collect them and plant them~!
Thank you for building to Feelin world, Feeliners !!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update