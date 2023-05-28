 Skip to content

Feelin update for 28 May 2023

[Update] Added Lavender and Daisy flowers v0.5.2

Lavender and Daisy flower items added.

Flowers and plants can be planted on the land or in planters.
Please collect them and plant them~!

Thank you for building to Feelin world, Feeliners !!

