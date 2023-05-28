Update from 05/28/2023

Fixed an issue where English text was displayed in the Creature Scan menu.

Fixed an issue where text in the Chinese version of the game might not be displayed in the dialogue menu.

Added Spanish translation of the game.

Corrected and improved the Chinese translation of the text. For this, thanks to our Chinese friend Hua Huaizhi (CoryluS).

If you want to help improve the game in the language you speak, then welcome to the steam discussions. We will be very grateful to you.