Secret elevator! / Bug FIX / Saving in the game!

Some have already managed to use the secret elevator and get to the very top, but I'm sure they have deprived themselves of the pleasure of reaching the goal after a long and difficult road.

The secret elevator is gone and the only way is "Only UP!

About SAVING the game. we understand that some resent the lack of opportunities to save progress. . But the concept of the game is not to "save game" - the point is that each successive level raises the stakes in the game, and the danger of falling down would be more significant (progression of difficulty). This makes the game tense and nervous, but that's the point - to overcome your fear and irritability, to calm down and slowly but surely move toward the goal - to the top! After all, the main thing is not the goal, but the way.

But for people with disabilities in the future will be a mode with checkpoints with game preservation.

3. Bug fixes.

Fixed: invisible walls at the train station, Rails - now it is impossible to fall through them.

The train is no longer going backwards when you are on it, but its speed is high, unnecessary movements can lead to a fall, so jumping on the train just rest and it will bring you to the next station.

On the ice level, where the orange spins and there is no floor, the bars on the side are made more visible.

The platforms above the clouds on which the giant arms stand are now not transparent.

Stairs at the oil refinery, it is no longer there so as not to confuse the players.

Other small fixes.

