May Memorial Update: FACILITY MAP (INSPIRED BY GOLDENEYE)

May Memorial Update:
FACILITY MAP!! - by ProtoAim
Added bhaptic to run
Added binoculars (Default B) - WIP
Add goggles for glare "they do nothing" atm (Default 6) - WIP
Temp Bases on VIP Map
Various tweaks
