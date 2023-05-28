 Skip to content

Portable Ops update for 28 May 2023

May Memorial Update: FACILITY MAP (INSPIRED BY GOLDENEYE)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

May Memorial Update:

FACILITY MAP!! - by ProtoAim
Added bhaptic to run
Added binoculars (Default B) - WIP
Add goggles for glare "they do nothing" atm (Default 6) - WIP
Temp Bases on VIP Map
Various tweaks

