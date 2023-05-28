1.2 update

Back in August of '22 I held a Tofu Topple Tournament. It was a lot of fun! The tournament concluded in October of '22 with Whim Widget taking the victory! There were some wonderful matches and it was a swell-deserved win. I've been working with Whim since then on the tournament prize, which is a brand new character of Whim's creation added to the game.

This update is fairly substantial as it includes an entirely new character! Meet Daikona, an undercover prince from far away that wants to learn about the world! The update includes two portraits, a background, a slew of sprites, a new attack gem, and a story scenario all to accompany the new character. They should work in netplay and will need to be faced to clear story mode. I'm sure there are also some other miscellaneous minor bug fixes that I didn't document.

Thank you to everyone who participated, and everyone who has supported me up until now! I hope you have fun!

If you want to watch the finale of the tournament the stream is watchable on YouTube:

