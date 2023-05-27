Tiny Dungeons - Development Roadmap

Hi folks!
I can't believe it's been 5 months already since I started working on Tiny Dungeons! Back in November last year, I had the idea for a small, randomly generated dungeon crawler game where the challenge was simply to stay alive for as long as possible. Since then, I've been chipping away at it in my spare time and the scope of the game has steadily grown.
I'm now at the point where most of the ideas for the game are nailed down, so I thought it'd be useful to share a roadmap with you all so you know what to expect over the next year or so. This is my first game, so it's been a fun, rewarding, and challenging experience. In just 4 months I've learned so much! I'm excited to get the final product out there, but also mindful that I'm doing this solo and I need to get it right. The last thing I want to do is publish a half-baked or broken game as my first-ever release! What that ultimately means is that the roadmap below is subject to change, and the timeframe isn't set in stone.
I'll continue to upload test versions of the game to the main Itch page as new content and features are completed so that people can play and provide feedback. Once I'm happy with everything, the ultimate goal is to get the game published on Steam.
- DataSpot
Tiny Dungeons - Roadmap 2023
- The Sanctuary - Home of the mysterious 'Fortune Teller' and your home away from home. While most unfortunate souls who find themselves trapped in the dungeon desperately try to escape, The Fortune Teller calls it home. Nobody seems to know who (or what) he is, but it's clear that survival in the dungeon hinges on his help. Adventurers often travel to The Sanctuary in search of refuge, a warm meal, and a place to sleep. No monsters spawn there... it's rumored that The Fortune Teller maintains a powerful incantation that protects The Sanctuary and everyone inside it.
- The Tarot Card System - As well as being a powerful sorcerer, The Fortune Teller is well-versed in the mystic arts and can bestow powerful blessings on adventurers in need. However, as with all things in the dungeon, his services come at a cost. For the right price, he will read your tarot, and the card you choose will grant one (permanent) blessing to aid you in the dungeon. But choose wisely! Not all tarot cards are equal...
- Themed levels - The dungeon is a labyrinth full of monstrous and deadly enemies. Goblins, Ogres, Dragons, Skeletons, and more unknown creatures wait in the depths. Themed levels aim to group these creatures up, and present them in an environment that suits each of their types. For example, Ogres and Goblins would spawn on a Wildling-themed level, Fire Efreet on an Infernal-themed level, and Skeletons on an undead-themed level.
- Companion System - Many adventurers enter the dungeon seeking fame and fortune, never to be heard from again. On your travels, you may encounter some of these lost souls. When you do, you can choose to recruit them (for a price) or direct them to The Sanctuary where you'll be able to speak with them later.
- Trinkets - Even with The Fortune Tellers' powerful gifts, many adventurers still die. As you progress through the dungeon, you may find some of their lost possessions; magical trinkets that give small boons to the person who carries them.
- Character Selection - Choose from 3 playable classes (The Beastmaster, The Sorcerer, and The Swashbuckler). The Beastmaster is accompanied by his fox companion who can hunt down enemies for you. The sorcerer has powerful magic abilities, although limited in range. The Swashbuckler has good melee damage, but limited ranged capabilities.
