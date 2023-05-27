Tiny Dungeons - Development Roadmap

Hi folks!

I can't believe it's been 5 months already since I started working on Tiny Dungeons! Back in November last year, I had the idea for a small, randomly generated dungeon crawler game where the challenge was simply to stay alive for as long as possible. Since then, I've been chipping away at it in my spare time and the scope of the game has steadily grown.

I'm now at the point where most of the ideas for the game are nailed down, so I thought it'd be useful to share a roadmap with you all so you know what to expect over the next year or so. This is my first game, so it's been a fun, rewarding, and challenging experience. In just 4 months I've learned so much! I'm excited to get the final product out there, but also mindful that I'm doing this solo and I need to get it right. The last thing I want to do is publish a half-baked or broken game as my first-ever release! What that ultimately means is that the roadmap below is subject to change, and the timeframe isn't set in stone.

I'll continue to upload test versions of the game to the main Itch page as new content and features are completed so that people can play and provide feedback. Once I'm happy with everything, the ultimate goal is to get the game published on Steam.

DataSpot

Tiny Dungeons - Roadmap 2023