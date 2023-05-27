 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 27 May 2023

b0.7.18 Hotfixes 2

Share · View all patches · Build 11335002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Poison trap expanded gas size so bugs die more inside the cloud
  • Updated poison can sprayer to spray faster so that it doesn't have that laggy feel to it.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097241 Depot 2097241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097242 Depot 2097242
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link