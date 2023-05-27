- Poison trap expanded gas size so bugs die more inside the cloud
- Updated poison can sprayer to spray faster so that it doesn't have that laggy feel to it.
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 27 May 2023
b0.7.18 Hotfixes 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
