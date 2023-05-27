 Skip to content

The Hopebringer update for 27 May 2023

v1.0.5 Build Notes

v1.0.5 Build Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11334951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Consumable Item GUI now supports more slots.
  • Introduced new types of potions. This includes in some cases multiple tiers of potions which are more potent and last longer. These are available both as random NPC or chest drops, as well as being crafted through transmuting.
  • Added Flasks, which can be purchased off vendors. These are used for transmuting.
  • Added new NPC dropped ingredients, which can be used to create potions via transmuting.
  • Introduced new transmuting recipes using the ingredients added today. These recipes in some cases have multiple potential results, where you will occasionally get a more potent rare result.
  • Sacks of Transmuting have a new and improved inventory icon.
  • Introduced a new Container type that you can use to store additional space in your inventory.

