Decreased Arrows requirements. (Now no longer need nails to craft arrows)
Increased Hot Bar slots. (Now there are 6 Hot Bar Keys)
Increased a bit the durability of Stone tools. (I dont want to really boost it up so people craft the steel ones)
Decrease the force that items were getting after the bushes were destroyed. (Now they will fall near you)
Increased some items size so it get easier to pick them up (Branches and sticks were the items)
Wild Frontier update for 27 May 2023
Small Update - 4
