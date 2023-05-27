 Skip to content

Wild Frontier update for 27 May 2023

Small Update - 4

Share · View all patches · Build 11334948

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Decreased Arrows requirements. (Now no longer need nails to craft arrows)

  • Increased Hot Bar slots. (Now there are 6 Hot Bar Keys)

  • Increased a bit the durability of Stone tools. (I dont want to really boost it up so people craft the steel ones)

  • Decrease the force that items were getting after the bushes were destroyed. (Now they will fall near you)

  • Increased some items size so it get easier to pick them up (Branches and sticks were the items)

Changed files in this update

