Hello there :)
I have been hard at work today and finally got the motivation to cover the Spanish Civil War... So here it is :)
ADDED
- Spanish Civil War 1936 standalone scenario.
- Spanish Republic new country.
- 34 new units for Spanish Republic.
- 20 new units to Nationalist Spain.
- Madsen 20mm M33 to Denmark.
- New setting: Disable vanilla soundtracks. If this toggle is ON, no musics from the base game + DLC will be played. Should be used if you want to play with modded musics only.
- Carro Veloce 33cc to Italy.
- 2 new achievements (Winning Spanish Civil War as Axis / Allies).
CHANGED
- Several units graphics.
- CV-33 and CV-35 graphics.
- Several units start use year and month.
- Changed Nationalist Spain counters color (Yellow).
- Various stats rebalance.
- Multiplayer version: 6.6.11 -> 6.7.0.
FIXED
- Nothing! :)
Changed files in this update