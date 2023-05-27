 Skip to content

Hex of Steel update for 27 May 2023

6.7.0

Build 11334940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there :)

I have been hard at work today and finally got the motivation to cover the Spanish Civil War... So here it is :)

ADDED
  • Spanish Civil War 1936 standalone scenario.
  • Spanish Republic new country.
  • 34 new units for Spanish Republic.
  • 20 new units to Nationalist Spain.
  • Madsen 20mm M33 to Denmark.
  • New setting: Disable vanilla soundtracks. If this toggle is ON, no musics from the base game + DLC will be played. Should be used if you want to play with modded musics only.
  • Carro Veloce 33cc to Italy.
  • 2 new achievements (Winning Spanish Civil War as Axis / Allies).
CHANGED
  • Several units graphics.
  • CV-33 and CV-35 graphics.
  • Several units start use year and month.
  • Changed Nationalist Spain counters color (Yellow).
  • Various stats rebalance.
  • Multiplayer version: 6.6.11 -> 6.7.0.
FIXED
  • Nothing! :)

