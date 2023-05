Share · View all patches · Build 11334929 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 23:09:15 UTC by Wendy

-fixes to first arena(spawning brought down)

-added ability to join discord from menu

-increased firerate of pistol

-added indicator for button

-tutorial additions

if you have any questions tune into DIscord!

https://discord.gg/M9TDgjppSF