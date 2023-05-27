VRoom VRoom 🏎 Major Update

Dear Pilots!

Thank you for helping improve our game and for being with us along the way ❤️

We always listen to you and hear your requests!

Check out everything we have prepared for you down below 👇

ENDURANCE

New racing mode

Endurance racing is a form of motorsport racing which is meant to test the durability of equipment and endurance of participants. You attempt to cover a large distance in a single event with a pits during the race. In our game you will see indicators of fuel and health points. Don't neglect the pits if you see one or both of them decreasing. Strategy plays a big role as your victory depends on the accuracy of flying and reasonable fuel consumption. At the pit stop you will have a full tank and repair all the damage, so choose wisely how often to stop there. You can also select boosts just like in a regular race, but then more fuel will be consumed.

TRACKS

New ones

Jet Circle (Endurance track)

Serene

**

Harbour

**



**

Arctic

**



Kyojin

SHIP DESIGNS

New ones

GLOVE SKINS

Choose your favourite

Our artists created a glove design for each ship, but you yourself can choose any to your taste

FRIENDS LEADERBOARD

Compete with your mates

Now you can race with your friends and see their time on a separate leaderboard

MENU

Enjoy new style

When you hover the mouse over the icon in the main menu, a description of the mode you have selected is displayed below