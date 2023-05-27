 Skip to content

1414: Crossroads update for 27 May 2023

v3.0.3 Update

Build 11334819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small update contains the following changes:

  • Changed friendship log to deal with long names.
  • Adjusted High Priestess Parvati sprite sheet, which was too tall.
  • Verified that all NPC events were using valid actor names.
  • Set up separate cooking stations in the market for vegetarian, meat, etc.
  • Fixed incorrect map display names.
  • Fixed incorrect cooking ingredient lists.
  • Fixed incorrect +/-10 icons in crafting system.
  • Added shop icons for circlet armors.
  • Fixed dogs and cat in the market so they bark or meow once, rather than sounding like an elephant's roar

.

