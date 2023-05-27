v3.0.3 Update

This small update contains the following changes:
- Changed friendship log to deal with long names.
- Adjusted High Priestess Parvati sprite sheet, which was too tall.
- Verified that all NPC events were using valid actor names.
- Set up separate cooking stations in the market for vegetarian, meat, etc.
- Fixed incorrect map display names.
- Fixed incorrect cooking ingredient lists.
- Fixed incorrect +/-10 icons in crafting system.
- Added shop icons for circlet armors.
- Fixed dogs and cat in the market so they bark or meow once, rather than sounding like an elephant's roar
.
Changed files in this update