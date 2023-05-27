 Skip to content

Z.O.N.A Project X update for 27 May 2023

Hello, stalkers! Ready for new adventures? We are glad to present you a new game update 1.00.07!

In it:

■ All levels have been partially reworked. Now the Zone looks even more abandoned and menacing.
■ Added stalkers' PDAs, they contain small stories. And sometimes clues to loot.
■ The sound of the AK automatic gun firing has been changed.
■ The sound of reloading the AK automatic gun has been changed.
■ The sound of the trigger when there are no cartridges in the magazine has been changed.
■ A new anomaly has been added.
■ A new type of monster, the Fallen, has been added.
■ A new type of monster, the Leshy, has been added.
■ A new level, Depot, has been added.
■ A new achievement, "Madman", has been added.
■ Other minor fixes and refinements have been made.

Thank you for being with us!

