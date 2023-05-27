Minor Patch Notes 27th May

May 27th Patch Notes
Tweaked summoned monsters idle AI.
Fixed an issue with chat bubbles and emotes which could stop them being visible to some players and disrupt emotes.
[Magic Item Properties]
Fixed Steadfast's property name incorrectly showing as Swordsmen's
Increased the bonus granted by 'Natures'
[Manor Basement]
Adjusted the spawn rates.
Fixed a bug with the.... bugs which would make them unhittable in certain circumstances.
Added a reward to the collection quest in the basement.
[Genmire]
Removed a very deep hole near the fishmen event
Some adjustments to the fishmen event
[Ice Kingdom]
Adjustments to the Orc Hunter's Fort event, Significant performance improvements with large numbers of mobs and also... more Orcs.
[Skill Gems]
Mass Mending - Now scales with protection
[Occult]
Updated the T2 Skeleton model
Increased skeletons default summon duration.
[Druidism]
Updated the basic wolf model
