Star Survivor update for 27 May 2023

Bug Fixes 5/27/23

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed projectile split
  • fixed beams not getting tag stat
  • moved persistent campaign hate to hardcore mode
  • add tooltips for fear and combo weapons
  • fixed fear all upgrade not applying to other weapons
  • fixed Falcon repulsor not firing when picking up exp
  • fixed point defense not accepting ion upgrades
  • changed ion cannon fire pattern to spread
  • changed sniper beam to avoid double targeting
  • point defense beam no longer accepts beam duration upgrades

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2060751
  • Loading history…
