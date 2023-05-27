- fixed projectile split
- fixed beams not getting tag stat
- moved persistent campaign hate to hardcore mode
- add tooltips for fear and combo weapons
- fixed fear all upgrade not applying to other weapons
- fixed Falcon repulsor not firing when picking up exp
- fixed point defense not accepting ion upgrades
- changed ion cannon fire pattern to spread
- changed sniper beam to avoid double targeting
- point defense beam no longer accepts beam duration upgrades
Star Survivor update for 27 May 2023
Bug Fixes 5/27/23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
