Zombie Gunship Survival update for 30 May 2023

Version 1.6.81

Version 1.6.81

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New missions are available. Our scouts warn us that the terrain is treacherous and enemies surround the targets from all sides. Don't fret; two new weapons will be available soon to boost your firepower. This new update comes with the following:
-Balanced the re-designed levels throughout the first 6 campaigns
-New weapons
-New maps in Campaign 15

