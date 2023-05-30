New missions are available. Our scouts warn us that the terrain is treacherous and enemies surround the targets from all sides. Don't fret; two new weapons will be available soon to boost your firepower. This new update comes with the following:
-Balanced the re-designed levels throughout the first 6 campaigns
-New weapons
-New maps in Campaign 15
Zombie Gunship Survival update for 30 May 2023
Version 1.6.81
