Version 1.0 is LIVE!



Rushdown Revolt Version 1.0 is NOW available on Steam! Come play the GOAT plat fighter. It's Free to Play Offline or with Paid Account Hosting (coming soon).

The Spark Cancel system allows for gameplay you've never imagined. Easy to learn, hard to master, you can turn every hit into speed and all of that speed into more hits. Combo, dice, and schmix your homies with the best rollback around.

Watch the launch trailer

FAQ

What if I paid for access in the past?

If you had a Closed Beta Supporter Pass, a Slacker Pack, or a Kickstarter Founders Pack you should have Online Access already enabled for your account. If the game is telling you that you still need Online Access, please reach out to @CAKO in Discord here -> https://discord.gg/rushdownrevolt

Where can I learn about all the character abilities??

We have a placeholder character guide: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ev-SOW9E8sar6e_MyYivW5pGDmm0Xy7ncSe-YCrw8UU/

In-game guides are coming soon!

How do I unlock all characters? Do I have to pay for them?

No, you do not have to pay for any of the core 12 combatants. They are also all unlocked in training mode, in local play, and even in online custom lobbies. The only place characters are locked is in matchmaking queue to ensure new players have a proper introduction to the game and its characters.

To unlock new characters, simply play matchmaking games and a new character will unlock after every game is played.

Can I use any controller with this game?

Yes! You can use any controller you want. You may need to go into Steam Big Picture mode to fiddle with the settings to get it to work right for you, but all controllers should work out of the box (with a few exceptions - listed below.).

GameCube Controllers require the Zadig driver. GameCube adapters must also be plugged in before the game boots up. If the adapter is unplugged during the game, the game will have to be restarted.

Nintendo Switch Pro controllers require a special Steam Big Picture mode configuration that will prevent other controllers from working at the same time. Said differently: a single PC device cannot both have a Nintendo Switch Pro controller and any other controller.

What happened to old Gauntlet or Friendles Mode?

We're bringing back Friendlies and Gauntlet mode next week! They'll be combined into one "Friendlies" mode and there will be a lobby setting called "Recovery" which allows you to decide whether or not you heal between rounds - as was the standard way to play in Gauntlet and Friendlies, respectively.

Absolutely! We shared the Rushdown Roadmap on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RushdownRevolt/status/1661436686901936128