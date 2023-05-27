 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mountaincore update for 27 May 2023

Early Access 1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11334606 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Attempted fix for weapons sometimes going missing
  • Disabled exclusive full screen mode on Mac until we can fix the OS-level crash this is causing
  • Dwarves can no longer drink from the water barrel in a brewery to avoid blocking the production of wort
  • Note that this change will auto-deconstruct any existing brewery water barrels
  • Health and Safety inspectors have banned the dwarves from drinking beer directly from fermentation tanks

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370311 Depot 2370311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370312 Depot 2370312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370313 Depot 2370313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link