- Attempted fix for weapons sometimes going missing
- Disabled exclusive full screen mode on Mac until we can fix the OS-level crash this is causing
- Dwarves can no longer drink from the water barrel in a brewery to avoid blocking the production of wort
- Note that this change will auto-deconstruct any existing brewery water barrels
- Health and Safety inspectors have banned the dwarves from drinking beer directly from fermentation tanks
Mountaincore update for 27 May 2023
Early Access 1.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
