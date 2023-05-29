Playtest - The Overworld Environment

It's time to venture into the Lunar Soil!

We have invited over 1200 players to participate in testing the game.



Screenshot take from a Steam Deck.

Steam Deck Compatibility

To launch the game on Steam Deck, please ensure that you run it with a compatible Proton version.

The recommended version for our game is Proton 5.13-6 (let us know if you have successfully used another version).

To access the Lunar Soil Playtest, go to your library and open settings > properties > compatibility, then select Proton 5.13-6.

Install the Unreal 5 prerequisites and wait a bit for the game to install for the first time.

[table]

[tr]

[th] [/th]

[th] [/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

Lunar Soil overworld map

You can explore the entire map, but bunkers, caves, puzzles, and other external levels are disabled for this testing phase.

Our focus is to verify world streaming, clipping, meshes, colliders, and performance.

Please note that this Playtest does not encompass the full gameplay experience; it solely focuses on evaluating the baseline outside environment.



Feedback Center

We have introduced a new bug tracking system that you can access in-game by opening the pause menu or pressing F7.



Message System

Additionally, this Playtest introduces a messaging system where you can drop small pods containing messages for other players to see.

As you explore the world of Lunar Soil, you may come across a few player-generated pods.

You can vote on the messages you open, as pods with higher total votes have a greater chance of spawning. However, we also reserve slots for new messages to keep things fresh.

To create a new message, press the R key on your keyboard or the X button on your controller.

We are actively working on refining this system for gamepad usage, as we acknowledge that switching to the keyboard can be awkward.

We value your input on how we can further improve this system.

What to Look For:

Broken 3D objects and meshes

Performance issues

Collider problems

Clipping and rendering issues

Streaming or hiccups or glitches

Inspiration and ideas: What specific features would you like to see and where?

How to Submit Bugs or Ideas:

To help us make the game as polished as possible, we encourage you to provide feedback frequently and early on.

Please utilize the new in-game reporting system as soon as you encounter any issues that need addressing.

You can also report problems to our GitHub issue tracker (in-game reports will automatically generate a ticket there as well).

For further discussion, you are welcome to join our Discord community.







Thank you <3