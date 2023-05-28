1.47e - update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11334463 · Last edited 28 May 2023 – 17:06:02 UTC by Wendy

XO 1.47e "Yaw Be Careful Now"

This is primarily a balance and bug fixing update

Features

All Harvester warships move much, much slower now. Reapers remain the same speed.

The game now loads without displaying the ‘wait for program to respond’ dialog

New item: Hyperspace beacon

Added a number of new events

Marine, Diplomat, Shocktrooper and Mercenary boarding parties can now rescue passengers from disabled ships

You can now use Pirate boarding parties on disabled and disabled/abandoned ships to gut them for spare parts or steal their cargo

Boarding parties now have spinward/antispinward options

Tractor hold and Tractor retrieve actions are no longer greyed out when the tractor is charging

Main camera and starmap camera were made less floaty

Balance/UI

Mining ore and melting ice were rebalanced, your feedback is appreciated on this

Made quite a few balance and logic adjustments to individual events based on your feedback

Cargo pirates now take over cargoships if no cargo is found

Tractor beam range is no longer used to calculate support/protect distance on equipped ships

Stations that are forcibly evacuated or looted now have a chance to activate weapon systems or self destruct

Added more player options/results for ships that break away from the fleet

Scouts are more likely to find industryships and less likely to find cargoships when mustering

Late game, Pact Destroyers will show up much more than Pact Frigates

Expanded results for rescuing ships before hailing them, chance of rewards and quests

Added a tooltip when hovering the water riot countdown timer

Water riot countdown timer now pulses periodically

‘Thank you for sending feedback’ now only displays when all logs have completed sending

Made Corp and Rover warships more aggressive at jumpgates

Using Spare Parts is a little easier

Harvester Taker is now no longer selectable/targetable when it is mated to the Harvester Carrier

Releasing a ship no longer clears an existing melt ice/mine ore action

Starmap: hovering a destination on the first jump, do not display resources (onboarding simplification)

Improved the tutorial in mysteriously subtle but meaningful ways

Added a tooltip for hovering the minimap

Transfer actions are greyed out if the selected ship has tractored the target

Salvaging ships with passengers aboard is no longer allowed

Bug fixes/tweaks

We also fixed over 60 bugs, many of which were submitted by you! Thank you again for your bug reports, suggestions and ideas! Check the in-game changelog for details on the bugs fixed.

What’s next?

We are rapidly heading towards a full release, so we’ll be doing user interface and quality of life improvements, adding more ships, some very interesting new items as well as more events in 1.48!