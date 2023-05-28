1.47e - update!

XO 1.47e "Yaw Be Careful Now"
This is primarily a balance and bug fixing update
Features
- All Harvester warships move much, much slower now. Reapers remain the same speed.
- The game now loads without displaying the ‘wait for program to respond’ dialog
- New item: Hyperspace beacon
- Added a number of new events
- Marine, Diplomat, Shocktrooper and Mercenary boarding parties can now rescue passengers from disabled ships
- You can now use Pirate boarding parties on disabled and disabled/abandoned ships to gut them for spare parts or steal their cargo
- Boarding parties now have spinward/antispinward options
- Tractor hold and Tractor retrieve actions are no longer greyed out when the tractor is charging
- Main camera and starmap camera were made less floaty
Balance/UI
- Mining ore and melting ice were rebalanced, your feedback is appreciated on this
- Made quite a few balance and logic adjustments to individual events based on your feedback
- Cargo pirates now take over cargoships if no cargo is found
- Tractor beam range is no longer used to calculate support/protect distance on equipped ships
- Stations that are forcibly evacuated or looted now have a chance to activate weapon systems or self destruct
- Added more player options/results for ships that break away from the fleet
- Scouts are more likely to find industryships and less likely to find cargoships when mustering
- Late game, Pact Destroyers will show up much more than Pact Frigates
- Expanded results for rescuing ships before hailing them, chance of rewards and quests
- Added a tooltip when hovering the water riot countdown timer
- Water riot countdown timer now pulses periodically
- ‘Thank you for sending feedback’ now only displays when all logs have completed sending
- Made Corp and Rover warships more aggressive at jumpgates
- Using Spare Parts is a little easier
- Harvester Taker is now no longer selectable/targetable when it is mated to the Harvester Carrier
- Releasing a ship no longer clears an existing melt ice/mine ore action
- Starmap: hovering a destination on the first jump, do not display resources (onboarding simplification)
- Improved the tutorial in mysteriously subtle but meaningful ways
- Added a tooltip for hovering the minimap
- Transfer actions are greyed out if the selected ship has tractored the target
- Salvaging ships with passengers aboard is no longer allowed
Bug fixes/tweaks
We also fixed over 60 bugs, many of which were submitted by you! Thank you again for your bug reports, suggestions and ideas! Check the in-game changelog for details on the bugs fixed.
What’s next?
We are rapidly heading towards a full release, so we’ll be doing user interface and quality of life improvements, adding more ships, some very interesting new items as well as more events in 1.48!
Changed files in this update