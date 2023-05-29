Tales of Maj'Eyal 1.7.5 "Before the Storm" is released!

My minions, I am happy and proud to give you Tales of Maj'Eyal 1.7.5 ! See http://te4.org/

This update fixes various things and most importantly provides new hooks and modding tools that are needed for Lost Land.

"But DarkGod please let us test Lost Land!" Actually this patch's main goal is just that! I'll wait a few days to see if nothing explodes with it and if all is good the testing will start!

Now, I already said it in the announcement of the beta but I want to make it crystal clear: Lost Land testing is NOT to be considered a way to get early access. It is likely to be full of bugs, unbalanced things, pain, sadness and tears. Things WILL explode and break, characters will be ruined (I mean, in a bad way) and so on. I urge you to not participate if this would feel bad for you. The only reasons I'm doing it are to see want exactly explode and to see if there is an interest for more public testing in the future.

And I will also re-iterate that the test will only be available from te4.org and not Steam (for the reasons listed above and because IIRC they don't do EA for DLCs anyway).

Now if you are still interested in testing, see ya in a few days! And if not, well I guess see ya in a few days anyway as you'll be able to get your fill of spoilers ;)

Don't forget to help ToME on Patreon too if you wish ! And join up the official Discord server !

Add support for "_nt" for string localizations that should be translated even thoguh the engine does not need to do it instantly

Added BlightedSummoning:apply and BlightedSummoning:desc hooks to allow addons to change Blighted Summoning easily

Adventurers and Wanderers start with the Shoot talent known.

Alchemist's Drolems now have a basic moddable doll like the normal golem

Allow tilemaps to load a raw ASCII string

Allow Waters of Life to cleanse effects which could possibly reduce your heal mod to 0

Character sheet now displays the actual race name instead of the internal id

Chat files now support dynamic dialog entries

Clarify Shattering Blow shield removal description.

Clarify that only one shield is removed and chosen at random for Shattering Blow, Sunder Armour and Impale.

Correct Vim tooltip. (Vim gain is 1 + 50% Wil times creature rank, not 1 + 30% Wil times half creature rank)

Fix cursed aura bloating your savefile

Fix Purging Trap to not bypass silence immunity.

Fix so that premade characters now have a bonus zone correctly assigned

Fixed a bug preventing audio settings from saving correctly

Fixed copying characters links

Fixed Destalas Scales doll tiles

Fixed Rimebark's Grand Arrival cold resistance

Fixed Stormshield rune's numbers

Fixed underground mushrooms graphical error

Fixes an error with Fearscape

Garkul's Revenge correctly gives +20% damage against giant.

High Peak levels 1 to 4 now use cavern generator (with varying size on each level) instead of just level 1

Living lightning correctly works with Range Amplification Device

Makes combat tables for items refer back to their source item, for addons.

New hook "Chat:init"

New hook "Wanderer:learntCategory"

New moddable tile attachements: tail & behinds

Prevent Fallen Sun Paladins from spending 2 category points on a single Fallen category

Prevent Heroism lost life bonus from chaining infinitely.

Split the artifact creation code from the lost merchant chat file and added a hook "LostMerchant:artifactList" for better moddability

Swapped the orientation of some items images to be more consistent

Update Aura of Undeath description to specify that the inherited damage increase is based on your highest damage increase.

Update Call of the Ooze to check your number of total summons vs the limit allowed by Mitosis (Call of the Ooze's own limit is still checked in the action), so it can be used if you already have one or more oozes but do not have max summons or the max oozes allowed by mitosis.

Update Vault to check for a shield only. The action only uses the shield, so we don't need to check for sling and ammo as well.

Update Weapon of Light description to include the shield duration refresh.

Various typos, as usual since I can't type correctly :)

Have fun in Eyal!