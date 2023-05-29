- Added new Spark Streak system: for every consecutive day you find a Spark you earn new emotes and other rewards.
- Option to start a new adventure is always shown in your Village.
- Faces of your friends now have a heart icon on them when you see them on the adventure panel and in other places in the UI.
- You can now tap anywhere outside a popup to dismiss it. Except for a small number of popups that need to stick around while you interact with the world (like your inventory).
- Fixed many bugs. There are always so many!
Puzzle Wizards update for 29 May 2023
1.43 Release Notes - Sit Another Spell
Patchnotes via Steam Community
