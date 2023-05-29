 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Puzzle Wizards update for 29 May 2023

1.43 Release Notes - Sit Another Spell

Share · View all patches · Build 11334428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new Spark Streak system: for every consecutive day you find a Spark you earn new emotes and other rewards.
  • Option to start a new adventure is always shown in your Village.
  • Faces of your friends now have a heart icon on them when you see them on the adventure panel and in other places in the UI.
  • You can now tap anywhere outside a popup to dismiss it. Except for a small number of popups that need to stick around while you interact with the world (like your inventory).
  • Fixed many bugs. There are always so many!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344822 Depot 2344822
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344823 Depot 2344823
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344824 Depot 2344824
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link