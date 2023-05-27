- Fixed mouse cursor not showing when game paused. (in case you may need it).
- Shortened some delay for weapons release when arm broken/dead.
- Fixed weapons attraction fx running when game paused.
- Fixed health and stamina ui bar animating when paused.
- Fixed woosh sounds always playing when player just moving with arm extended but not attacking.
- Init crouch to false when spawn.
- Set crouch to false when landing after each jumps.
- Overheat ui bar go red to signal overheat.
- Removed laser grid pre-damage collision when loading up in air. (was setup for AIs to feel danger few seconds before, but it was cutting weapons chains at spawning. Now no more damage and AIs can still feel danger coming.)
- Added more damages particles when out of ring damage.
- Fixed laser sword air trail fx not showing enough.
- Changed order of calculation for interpolating moves. (this should gives -slightly- better animations mixing.)
- Slightly smoother camera.
Input Chaos update for 27 May 2023
Patch and Features
Patchnotes via Steam Community
