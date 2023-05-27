 Skip to content

The Hopebringer update for 27 May 2023

v1.0.4 Build Notes

The Hopebringer update for 27 May 2023

v1.0.4 Build Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • NPCs now have the ability to evade or dodge occasionally. Not all NPCs will do this. And the frequency with which they do varies. But you will see it from time to time in combat.

