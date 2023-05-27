- NPCs now have the ability to evade or dodge occasionally. Not all NPCs will do this. And the frequency with which they do varies. But you will see it from time to time in combat.
The Hopebringer update for 27 May 2023
v1.0.4 Build Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
