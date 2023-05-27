Mage Lords of Brams Beta Patch 0.07

Improved controller menu navigation.

Should be superior to what it was before on almost every screen.

d-pad - move controller cursor

as before, right trigger = left click, left trigger = right click.

holding left trigger while over an item or icon will pull up a tooltip (if one exists)

right shoulder - in-game trinket inventory

options button - in-game settings menu

One exception may be the level selection screen, where pressing left or right from one of the main levels will select the Hyper button instead. I'll see what I can do about that in an upcoming quick fix.