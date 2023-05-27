CONSORTIUM Remastered BETA v0.1.24

CONSORTIUM VR BETA v0.1.24

(SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Just discovered known issue: the C3800 Defense Minigame lasers are still not showing as firing in packaged builds - they work great in the editor. We will investigate and get a fix in for the next build…)

FIXES:

-Fixed 22 Info Console “photo” images not showing up in packaged builds (!)

-Fixed being able to exit the dream (the choice to get out of bed is back).

-Fixed doubling up subtitles

Fixed being able to open K15s door and mid open enter her office causing the door to never close and allowing the player to escape and screw up the office sequence

Fixed the player being able to leave K15s office prematurely when traitor confronts you at door

Fixed being able to activate K15s door in a splint second as it is told to close

-Cleaned up really old mission objective complete scripting for "Heal Wade", "Return to the cockpit" and "surrender to mercenaries" missions. They will complete now.

-Deleted old scripting that cancelled wade's funny talk about the holo briefing room for dumb reasons.

Fixed the pawn scripted sequences in the barracks not using the root motion capsule

Small fix for the dream showing outside the window when getting out of bed for a sec

Fix for being able to consume items before starting the K15 office scene which causes overlaps when the player enters the scene trigger.

Reduced the size of the NPC door trigger from barracks to med bay so traitor standing in barracks doesn't keep the door open

Game HUDs are now destroyed and created per session, not reused. This should solve all HUD bleed over issues.

VR players can now use the flashlight

No more flashlight in quantum limbo

When player goes back to bed at the end, now cancelling ALL "go to briefing" sequences and telling everyone to exitchairimmediately. Should fix many broken things that used to occur!

Fixed all currently known instances of non seating gesture anims being used on seated characters (hands moving through objects).

TWEAKS:

Battery charging chip positioned into correct spot.

Updated front-end disclaimer text (again)

Redundant grenade cycle button removed

Response countdown timer now only displays when down to 10 seconds

IMPROVEMENTS:

C3800 Defense Minigame:

-Aiming Widget: Removed missile button entirely, simplified logic so that players can press laser button to force lasers on, or press AutoMode to toggle lasers on/off. (Lasers will always fire at missiles now regardless of mode).

General Traitor fight combat A.I improvements:

-Traitor will now move around the ship after the initial exchange.

-Major fight ending behaviour changes.

-Traitor can now recycle nearby grenades.

-Still being balanced…

VT Civilian Defense 3:

SPACE STATION: Now 97% complete. All that remains is more visual polish and gameplay refinement from feedback. This is being designed as the most challenging VT level available. Still being balanced. Save as many civilians as you can! NOTE: Known issue, civilians are very dumb currently. Civilian A.I is receiving a major overhaul. Developing…

-Many Info Console articles added and polished:

-Various improvements to choreography and conversation choices throughout the last half of the narrative.