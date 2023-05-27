8 way throwing and litter reclaim bots added - Update Notes May 27 2023

With diagonal throwing you can now throw in 8 directions (instead of just 4)! In addition, litter that has been sitting on the ground for too long (about 8 seconds) will get picked up by a little helper bot and brought to you in matches. This makes it easier to stay in the game and have fun, while not affecting high-level play very much.
Below is the detailed list of updates:
- Items get trashed/destroyed faster to make matches ramp up faster
- After 8 seconds items will be brought to you by helper bots
- Game modes described in lobby when choosing them
- 8-way throwing! This means Up, Down, Left, Right + Diagonals.
Enjoy!
-mana
Changed files in this update