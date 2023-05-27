 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shell Out Showdown update for 27 May 2023

8 way throwing and litter reclaim bots added - Update Notes May 27 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11334237 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With diagonal throwing you can now throw in 8 directions (instead of just 4)! In addition, litter that has been sitting on the ground for too long (about 8 seconds) will get picked up by a little helper bot and brought to you in matches. This makes it easier to stay in the game and have fun, while not affecting high-level play very much.

Below is the detailed list of updates:

  • Items get trashed/destroyed faster to make matches ramp up faster
  • After 8 seconds items will be brought to you by helper bots
  • Game modes described in lobby when choosing them
  • 8-way throwing! This means Up, Down, Left, Right + Diagonals.

Enjoy!

-mana

Changed files in this update

Shell Out Showdown Win64 Depot 1556661
  • Loading history…
Shell Out Showdown Linux Depot 1556662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link