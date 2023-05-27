 Skip to content

Emperial Knights update for 27 May 2023

Emperial Knights Patch 3.4.0 Story Unveiled !

Build 11334195

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Intro storyline added.
-coming up next patch follow up of storyline after some testing.

