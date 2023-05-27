-Intro storyline added.
-coming up next patch follow up of storyline after some testing.
Emperial Knights update for 27 May 2023
Emperial Knights Patch 3.4.0 Story Unveiled !
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Intro storyline added.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1688601 Depot 1688601
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update