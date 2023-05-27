 Skip to content

Tim Climpy's Warfair update for 27 May 2023

0.91.27

Build 11334165

I'll be continuing to provide hotfixes for reported issues as they are resolved, while I am also working on a big content release. More details on that to follow in the coming weeks! (Not just a new game mode, but a completely different way to play Tim Climpy's Warfair with your friends!)

Enhancements/Features
  • Added bot skill selector - this mainly effects weapon accuracy at this stage
  • Tweaked weapon categories a little to only show applicable categories for the class - more refinement to come
  • Further performance improvements for fog effects
Bug fixes
  • Fixed bug where when using weapon pickups, scopes do not apply correctly
  • Fixed bug where classes were incorrect on main menu showing the wrong weapons
  • Fixed an issue with cloth physics causing NaN
  • Fixed duplicated level number on profile overview screen on main menu

