I'll be continuing to provide hotfixes for reported issues as they are resolved, while I am also working on a big content release. More details on that to follow in the coming weeks! (Not just a new game mode, but a completely different way to play Tim Climpy's Warfair with your friends!)
Enhancements/Features
- Added bot skill selector - this mainly effects weapon accuracy at this stage
- Tweaked weapon categories a little to only show applicable categories for the class - more refinement to come
- Further performance improvements for fog effects
Bug fixes
- Fixed bug where when using weapon pickups, scopes do not apply correctly
- Fixed bug where classes were incorrect on main menu showing the wrong weapons
- Fixed an issue with cloth physics causing NaN
- Fixed duplicated level number on profile overview screen on main menu
Changed files in this update