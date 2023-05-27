I'll be continuing to provide hotfixes for reported issues as they are resolved, while I am also working on a big content release. More details on that to follow in the coming weeks! (Not just a new game mode, but a completely different way to play Tim Climpy's Warfair with your friends!)

Enhancements/Features

Added bot skill selector - this mainly effects weapon accuracy at this stage

Tweaked weapon categories a little to only show applicable categories for the class - more refinement to come

Further performance improvements for fog effects

Bug fixes