 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

十五 update for 27 May 2023

2023.05.28 Update(1)

Share · View all patches · Build 11334155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Font size/thickness adjustment in the daily settlement interface on January 17th
2. Bug fix where the skip prompt button does not automatically change with the resolution size
3. Fixed a bug where the text progress of the branch task for Xiaohan and Grandma Zhao was messed up
4. Text exceeding the word limit in the daily settlement interface has been streamlined
5. Fixed a bug where the text displayed incorrectly in the daily settlement when telling Roddy the truth
6. Fixed a bug where the data was not recorded correctly when telling Roddy the truth

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2112881 Depot 2112881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link