2023.05.28 Update(1)

1.Font size/thickness adjustment in the daily settlement interface on January 17th

2. Bug fix where the skip prompt button does not automatically change with the resolution size

3. Fixed a bug where the text progress of the branch task for Xiaohan and Grandma Zhao was messed up

4. Text exceeding the word limit in the daily settlement interface has been streamlined

5. Fixed a bug where the text displayed incorrectly in the daily settlement when telling Roddy the truth

6. Fixed a bug where the data was not recorded correctly when telling Roddy the truth