Revised the issue of specimen bodies blocking the way on the 4th floor, leaving the other floors unchanged (as it seems that only the 4th floor will cause jamming)
p. The first time you load the game, it may get stuck. If you don't respond, just close it. Just restart it a few more times!
Stuck situations may also occur in the game, please remind everyone to save in a timely manner .
We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused to you! If there are any more bugs, please feel free to add me! (In the introduction of communication group accounts)
Byakuya Museum update for 27 May 2023
5.28 optimization of specimen obstruction
Revised the issue of specimen bodies blocking the way on the 4th floor, leaving the other floors unchanged (as it seems that only the 4th floor will cause jamming)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update