5.28 optimization of specimen obstruction

Revised the issue of specimen bodies blocking the way on the 4th floor, leaving the other floors unchanged (as it seems that only the 4th floor will cause jamming)

p. The first time you load the game, it may get stuck. If you don't respond, just close it. Just restart it a few more times!

Stuck situations may also occur in the game, please remind everyone to save in a timely manner .

We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused to you! If there are any more bugs, please feel free to add me! (In the introduction of communication group accounts)