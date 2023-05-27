 Skip to content

Byakuya Museum update for 27 May 2023

5.28 optimization of specimen obstruction

Share · View all patches · Build 11334139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Revised the issue of specimen bodies blocking the way on the 4th floor, leaving the other floors unchanged (as it seems that only the 4th floor will cause jamming)
p. The first time you load the game, it may get stuck. If you don't respond, just close it. Just restart it a few more times!
Stuck situations may also occur in the game, please remind everyone to save in a timely manner .
We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused to you! If there are any more bugs, please feel free to add me! (In the introduction of communication group accounts)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2399911 Depot 2399911
