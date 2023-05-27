Chicken Fight 1.3 Update

The 1.3 Update is out, launch each other with cannons, try to see your enemies in the new multiplayer map, find new secrets, and have a blast! Don't forget to get the "The Only Thing They Fear" achievement before 6/3/23 to obtain a special limited time skin!



Check out our new cosmetic bundles:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2333955/Chicken_Fight__Chicken_War_Bundle/

Changes, Feedback, and other stuff I guess

There has been a lot of feedback and suggestions recently, and we thank all of you for the large community activity that has been taking place. I hope you enjoy this new great update!

Bugs

We did it again, its almost tradition at this point. It seems we are always leaving some sort of debug option in by accident right before our big update, yet this time, it was a major issue. Everything should be back to normal now.

Skins in Story Mode and Controls (again)

We didn't reach our deadline for these last week promised features, and we are sorry. Their implementation is a bit more work than a weeks worth of time lets us do, but we will try our best to get these features in as soon as possibile.

Overall Thoughts

Although we wish we could continue weekly updates, we also want to start working on new projects. We are not abandoning this game as there is quite a bit of content left that we have to give, just don't expect that next week.

Community Creations

Raxy - i just want to play the map (oops)

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2978357685