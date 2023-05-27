Update 1.5 - Moving Train Escape, New Prison Floor, Many items!

New items!
Pickaxe: you will buy it off a new NPC that sells pickaxes for 1$
Coal: mine coal rocks underground to get coal
Coal Pack: craftable by 3 coals
Train Fix Kit: 2x coal packs, 1x screws, 1x oil - not hard to get
How to escape via train?
- fix it
- it will start moving with a big cho-cho sound that everyone on the map will hear
- guards will try to come to knock you all out and stop the train
- if guards stop the train you can just interact with it to resume it, no need to fix it again
- when the train reaches the finish line, everyone around it will escape with it
currently, I plan so the train will take 90 seconds to reach the end.
New
- New Floor - Train Rails - You can fix a train and start it - will take 90 seconds to arrive at the escape point.
- Pistol - Currently only available in the lobby, will be added to the game soon.
- Advanced Knocked-out system - You will be sent to the infirmary instead of getting up(prisoners will be sent to their cells at night).
- Item - Segway for guards - you can buy it from the guard shop, hard to control but fast.
- Map UI marking - now when you open the map you can see many markings on it - escape points, doors, fences, and much more!
- Hitboxes - now you can hit players in the head, body, legs, and arms instead of the general hitbox which was inaccurate.
- Rlayers can revive knocked-out players from their same role.
- Mini map for all floors of the prison - not just the main one!
- NPC in the train rails floor - you can buy from him a pickaxe and a pistol.
- Item - Pickaxe - use it to mine coal rocks on the train rails floor.
- Item - Coal and Coal Pack - a pack is craftable from 2 coals.
- Item - Train Fix Kit - use it to fix the train on the new floor.
- Added Crouching - Press X to toggle crouching
- Added Leaning - hold control+Q or control+E to lean left or right
- Now the X axis of the looking direction of players are synced, so for example, if they look up, their character will look up on other people's screen.
- System that allows you to have smooth combat with guns(currently only pistols).
- Now new custom maps will need an infirmary point to mark where the knocked-out players will be sent(for maps without an infirmary point, they will teleport to their start position).
Changed
- Open lobby settings key was changed from C to G.
Fixed
- There was a bug that prevented you from seeing most of the lobbies.
