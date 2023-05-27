Update 1.5 - Moving Train Escape, New Prison Floor, Many items!

Share · View all patches · Build 11334067 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 17:32:06 UTC by Wendy

New items!

Pickaxe: you will buy it off a new NPC that sells pickaxes for 1$

Coal: mine coal rocks underground to get coal

Coal Pack: craftable by 3 coals

Train Fix Kit: 2x coal packs, 1x screws, 1x oil - not hard to get

How to escape via train?

fix it it will start moving with a big cho-cho sound that everyone on the map will hear guards will try to come to knock you all out and stop the train

if guards stop the train you can just interact with it to resume it, no need to fix it again

when the train reaches the finish line, everyone around it will escape with it

currently, I plan so the train will take 90 seconds to reach the end.





New

New Floor - Train Rails - You can fix a train and start it - will take 90 seconds to arrive at the escape point.

Pistol - Currently only available in the lobby, will be added to the game soon.

Advanced Knocked-out system - You will be sent to the infirmary instead of getting up(prisoners will be sent to their cells at night).

Item - Segway for guards - you can buy it from the guard shop, hard to control but fast.

Map UI marking - now when you open the map you can see many markings on it - escape points, doors, fences, and much more!

Hitboxes - now you can hit players in the head, body, legs, and arms instead of the general hitbox which was inaccurate.

Rlayers can revive knocked-out players from their same role.

Mini map for all floors of the prison - not just the main one!

NPC in the train rails floor - you can buy from him a pickaxe and a pistol.

Item - Pickaxe - use it to mine coal rocks on the train rails floor.

Item - Coal and Coal Pack - a pack is craftable from 2 coals.

Item - Train Fix Kit - use it to fix the train on the new floor.

Added Crouching - Press X to toggle crouching

Added Leaning - hold control+Q or control+E to lean left or right

Now the X axis of the looking direction of players are synced, so for example, if they look up, their character will look up on other people's screen.

System that allows you to have smooth combat with guns(currently only pistols).

Now new custom maps will need an infirmary point to mark where the knocked-out players will be sent(for maps without an infirmary point, they will teleport to their start position).

Changed

Open lobby settings key was changed from C to G.

Fixed

There was a bug that prevented you from seeing most of the lobbies.

Media



