- New particle system for stove fire.
- Add dash around the stove.
- Sand particle from MB 1313 bucket does not spread as much now.
- Fixed bug with sand in MB 1313 bucket, now it decreases in stages.
- Add system for the player to pick up objects (for now only some objects can be picked up).
- Add watermelon, hamburger and cheese to the player's house table (you can only get them for now).
- Corrected keyboard inputs.
- Add collision around sink in player's house.
Hard Life Game update for 27 May 2023
Update 27.05.23_V0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2349591 Depot 2349591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update