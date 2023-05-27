 Skip to content

Hard Life Game update for 27 May 2023

Update 27.05.23_V0.1

Update 27.05.23_V0.1

Build 11334048

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New particle system for stove fire.
  • Add dash around the stove.
  • Sand particle from MB 1313 bucket does not spread as much now.
  • Fixed bug with sand in MB 1313 bucket, now it decreases in stages.
  • Add system for the player to pick up objects (for now only some objects can be picked up).
  • Add watermelon, hamburger and cheese to the player's house table (you can only get them for now).
  • Corrected keyboard inputs.
  • Add collision around sink in player's house.

