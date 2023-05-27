 Skip to content

Everescape Playtest update for 27 May 2023

Update Notes For May 27

Fixes for issues

  • Proper checking of resolving of quests by days;
  • Incorect displaying data on documents;

Features

  • Reimplement last visit attribute, insteadof single date visitor will have multiple dates;

