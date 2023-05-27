Update Notes For May 27

Fixes for issues
- Proper checking of resolving of quests by days;
- Incorect displaying data on documents;
Features
- Reimplement last visit attribute, insteadof single date visitor will have multiple dates;
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes for issues
Features
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update