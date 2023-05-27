 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Koler update for 27 May 2023

Daily Updates - Cure(Taming) System

Share · View all patches · Build 11333976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • The Cure(Taming) system is finally back up and running!

Every player will now have an initial companion. Your battling companion will gain experience by battling alongside you. With experience, it can level up at the start house. (Please note that the controller navigation of the cured creature manage menu may not be working at the moment.)

For now, the following creatures can be tamed: Gela, Ost, Rock Giant, and Furious Elf. However, you must first pass through the dungeon, as creatures within the dungeon cannot be tamed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2109021 Depot 2109021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link