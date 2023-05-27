Daily Updates - Cure(Taming) System

Features

The Cure(Taming) system is finally back up and running!

Every player will now have an initial companion. Your battling companion will gain experience by battling alongside you. With experience, it can level up at the start house. (Please note that the controller navigation of the cured creature manage menu may not be working at the moment.)

For now, the following creatures can be tamed: Gela, Ost, Rock Giant, and Furious Elf. However, you must first pass through the dungeon, as creatures within the dungeon cannot be tamed.