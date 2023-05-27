Small Update - 3

-
Fixed a bug when a tooltip was open you couldn't move items
-
Save System changed some stuff with save system i will wait for some feedback.
-
Increase the wolves Animal skin drop rate from 1 to 3 ( 2 are 100% and 1 is 50%)
-
Added Grapes when destroying bushes to the game to help increase Vitamins.
-
Reduce the amount of items required to craft a bandage
-
Now when you drink water from the canteen you no longer lose health
-
For new Players, changed the quests order to make more sense.
Thanks for any Suggestion or Bug report, it really helps me to improve the game
Changed files in this update