Wild Frontier update for 27 May 2023

Small Update - 3

Build 11333970

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug when a tooltip was open you couldn't move items

  • Save System changed some stuff with save system i will wait for some feedback.

  • Increase the wolves Animal skin drop rate from 1 to 3 ( 2 are 100% and 1 is 50%)

  • Added Grapes when destroying bushes to the game to help increase Vitamins.

  • Reduce the amount of items required to craft a bandage

  • Now when you drink water from the canteen you no longer lose health

  • For new Players, changed the quests order to make more sense.

Thanks for any Suggestion or Bug report, it really helps me to improve the game

