Small Update - 3

Fixed a bug when a tooltip was open you couldn't move items

Save System changed some stuff with save system i will wait for some feedback.

Increase the wolves Animal skin drop rate from 1 to 3 ( 2 are 100% and 1 is 50%)

Added Grapes when destroying bushes to the game to help increase Vitamins.

Reduce the amount of items required to craft a bandage

Now when you drink water from the canteen you no longer lose health