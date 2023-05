Share · View all patches · Build 11333936 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! The Dungeon Beneath is now playable in Japanese!

A special thanks to Aketoki for help with the Japanese translation!

Want to help translate The Dungeon Beneath into more languages? Check out our Localizor page.

If you find any errors or issues in translation, please let us know at puzzleboxgamestudio [at] gmail [dot] com.