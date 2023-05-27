- Added CG of Pink Succubus.
- Added CG of Troll Girl.
- Added official Japanese translation!
- Android version now supports 64bit!
- When first running the game, it should try to auto-detect your device's language.
- Updated donators panel.
- Fixed a bug where in the gallery, the gardens sign was displaying the wrong text.
- Fixed a bug in the gardens gallery room, the teleporter was teleporting to the wrong place.
- Fixed a bug where some enemies' shadows were not working properly.
Drain Mansion update for 27 May 2023
Patch V2.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1888071 Depot 1888071
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1888072 Depot 1888072
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1888073 Depot 1888073
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update