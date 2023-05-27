 Skip to content

Drain Mansion update for 27 May 2023

Patch V2.0.4

Build 11333872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added CG of Pink Succubus.
  • Added CG of Troll Girl.
  • Added official Japanese translation!
  • Android version now supports 64bit!
  • When first running the game, it should try to auto-detect your device's language.
  • Updated donators panel.
  • Fixed a bug where in the gallery, the gardens sign was displaying the wrong text.
  • Fixed a bug in the gardens gallery room, the teleporter was teleporting to the wrong place.
  • Fixed a bug where some enemies' shadows were not working properly.

