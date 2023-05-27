When playing games from the Busy Aces family, it can be difficult to know how many cards are in the Tableau piles. These piles now have a card counter showing the current number of cards.
Solitaire Expeditions update for 27 May 2023
Added card counter to Tableau piles for Busy Aces family
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Solitaire Expeditions Depot Depot 1709182
