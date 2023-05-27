 Skip to content

Solitaire Expeditions update for 27 May 2023

Added card counter to Tableau piles for Busy Aces family

Build 11333854 · Last edited by Wendy

When playing games from the Busy Aces family, it can be difficult to know how many cards are in the Tableau piles. These piles now have a card counter showing the current number of cards.

