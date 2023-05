Changes

• Added a mild head bob effect that can be toggled on/off under Gameplay settings

Fixes

• Fixed an issue causing Ataimon to get stuck after being stunned by TNT

• Fixed an issue preventing the Variation #2 snake’s animation from playing

• Fixed an issue causing the relic to disappear if the host leaves or changes during the round

• Fixed an issue causing public games to be hidden when the "Hide Private" option was selected