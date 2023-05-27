 Skip to content

Cinderstone Online Playtest update for 27 May 2023

Smooth Operations: Patch 0.213

Patch 0.213 · Build 11333788

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers!

We're back with another update, and we're excited to share the changes we've made:

Honey, We Fixed It! That's right, you can now complete that pesky honey quest and start collecting honey. Be ready for some sweet rewards!
Performance Improvements: We've made some tweaks under the hood to provide a smoother, more enjoyable gaming experience.
New Feature - NPC Item Selling: You asked, and we listened. Now, you can sell items to NPCs! Time to clear out those inventories and make some gold.
And, of course, some minor bug fixes: We've ironed out some smaller issues to keep your journey as smooth as possible.
As always, we want to thank you for your support and feedback. You're helping us make Cinderstone Online the best it can be!

Happy adventuring!

Your Cinderstone Online Dev Team

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1701921 Depot 1701921
  • Loading history…
