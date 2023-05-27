Smooth Operations: Patch 0.213

Hello Adventurers!

We're back with another update, and we're excited to share the changes we've made:

Honey, We Fixed It! That's right, you can now complete that pesky honey quest and start collecting honey. Be ready for some sweet rewards!

Performance Improvements: We've made some tweaks under the hood to provide a smoother, more enjoyable gaming experience.

New Feature - NPC Item Selling: You asked, and we listened. Now, you can sell items to NPCs! Time to clear out those inventories and make some gold.

And, of course, some minor bug fixes: We've ironed out some smaller issues to keep your journey as smooth as possible.

As always, we want to thank you for your support and feedback. You're helping us make Cinderstone Online the best it can be!

Happy adventuring!

Your Cinderstone Online Dev Team